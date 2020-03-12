Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus; the club partially closes the training ground

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the Blues to enact a partial closure of their training facilities.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, is the first Premier League player to be confirmed to suffer from the virus, which has caused the league to close in Spain, Italy and France, as the World Health Organization made him a pandemic.

The Premier League, by contrast, declared earlier Thursday that the weekend's matches would continue as planned, although a meeting with the clubs was subsequently called for the following day after the news that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had been diagnosed with the disease.

Brighton has already moved to suspend its matchup against the Gunners ahead of the league decision and Chelsea's visit to Aston Villa must also be in grave danger after the club confirmed the news.

"The Chelsea men's team player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the Coronavirus returned (Thursday) night," the Blues said on their official website.

"Chelsea staff who recently had close contact with the player in the formation of the men's team will now isolate themselves according to the Government's health guidelines. This will initially include the entire team of the men's team, the coaching staff and a number of staff in the back room.

"Those who had no close contact with Callum are expected to return to work in the coming days. Meanwhile, the men's team building, one of several separate buildings on our training ground, will remain closed. The rest of our training, Stamford Bridge and our other facilities are operating normally.

"Callum showed symptoms similar to a mild cold Monday morning and has not been in training camp since then as a precautionary measure. However, his test was positive tonight and he will undergo a period of self-isolation. Despite testing positive for Callum is fine and he hopes to return to training camp as soon as possible.

"We will continue to adhere to the Government and Public Health Guidelines regarding our facilities and staff and discuss next steps regarding upcoming matches with the Premier League on Friday morning. We will provide further updates as needed via the site. club website ".

We wish Callum a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him to the club soon. "