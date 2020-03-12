Charlton Athletic & # 39; at risk of more penalties & # 39; after the January transfer embargo | Soccer news





Charlton Athletic board members are currently involved in a bitter legal dispute

Charlton Athletic says the club is at risk of further EFL penalties after confirming that they were subjected to a transfer embargo in January.

%MINIFYHTML5b451c377de0d708b9d509df998e3a6f11% %MINIFYHTML5b451c377de0d708b9d509df998e3a6f12%

The club released a statement expressing its full support for Chief Executive Matt Southall, whose dispute with majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer was made public earlier this week.

Southall released a statement Monday saying that he will meet with his legal representatives to "discuss a defamation action,quot; over an alleged letter that Nimer sent to the club's senior management team.

Nimer wrote in an Instagram post that he had resigned from the club board, but the post was removed and then Nimer issued a statement through his attorney denying the resignation and promising to "investigate financial irregularities in the club and in particular Mr. Southall ".

2:06 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Middlesbrough Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Middlesbrough

Charlton's statement today said: "The club wants to make it clear that Matt Southall has his full support in his role as CEO and looks forward to working with him in the future towards a positive ending for this current season and beyond."

"All public allegations directed at Mr. Southall by Mr. Nimer or his advisers are denied in their entirety and Mr. Southall retains the full support of the club and its board of directors.

"Mr. Tahnoon Nimer, in his capacity as majority shareholder of ESI, has provided various funding guarantees to the club, but so far the EFL remains unsatisfied regarding the source and sufficiency of the funds offered.

"The club appreciates the EFL statement of March 10 that clarifies this position and would like to make it clear that, as a result of Mr. Nimer not providing the information requested by the EFL, the club was subject to a transfer embargo during January window.

"If the information required by the EFL is not received, the club risks receiving an additional penalty from the EFL and is taking advice on it.

"In the meantime, and until further notice, the statements made by Mr. Nimer or his advisers should not be understood as representing the club's position."