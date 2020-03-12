Charles Barkley says he has been tested for coronavirus

Charles Barkley said Thursday that he is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test while in quarantine in Atlanta.

Barkley said in a special edition of TNT's "Inside the NBA,quot; that he had not felt after traveling to New York. He underwent the coronavirus test when he returned to Georgia and was quarantined for 48 hours.

I was out of the studio on Thursday.

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has affected all parts of the world, with New York as an "access point," in Barkley's words. It has almost completely stopped sports in the US. USA And other countries. The NBA has suspended its season for at least 30 days after Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive Thursday.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told TNT's Ernie Johnson that it is "possible,quot; that the rest of the season could be canceled, but added: "I just don't know anymore at the moment."

The NCAA, MLB, NHL, MLS and XFL followed the NBA lead on Thursday and suspended the game or canceled events, especially the NCAA Tournament.