Charles Barkley says closing March Madness is "the right thing,quot;

Charles Barkley believes that the NCAA Tournament should be canceled or postponed amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The NBA Hall of Fame member is a basketball commentator at the Turner Sports studio and made the comments Thursday during an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up."

Barkley, who has been part of the NCAA Tournament coverage for the past nine years, said he realizes there is a lot of money at stake for his employer, but that they should do the right thing and close the event.

"A lot of people make a lot of money at March Madness," said Barkley. "I think we should honor our agreement. It's not my billion dollar check to write, I get it, but I think we should show leadership."

In 2016, the NCAA signed a $ 8.8 billion contract extension with CBS and Turner that runs from 2025 to 2032. The tournament is already played without viewers, meaning that most fans will have to watch the games. on television.

Barkley's concerns come days after stating that "it would be sad,quot; and "really unfortunate,quot; if the NCAA does not allow fans to attend the tournament for fear of coronaviruses.

"Other than the Olympics, March Madness is the best thing I've ever experienced," Barkley said during an appearance on Stephen Colbert's "Late Show,quot; on CBS. "For the past few years we've been covering March Madness. It would be a parody if the fans weren't there."

The change of heart shows how quickly concerns about COVID-19 have increased in the past week.

Sports leagues and organizations like the NCAA will soon have no choice but to comply with government directives, regardless of their respective positions on how to deal with the outbreak.