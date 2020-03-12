Charles Barkley is selling his Olympic gold medal and NBA MVP award to help build affordable housing in his hometown

There is no doubt that Charles Barkley left his mark on the NBA during his 16 years in the league. Now he is taking some of his accomplishments and selling them to help in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama.

According to CNNBarkley is working with sports card company Panini to sell one of his two Olympic gold medals and his 1993 NBA MVP Award to help finance 20 homes to be built in his hometown.

He called the "Dan Le Batard Show,quot; and said, "I don't think I have to walk around with my gold medal or my MVP trophy to let people know that I'm Charles Barkley, so I'm going to sell all that shit."

Barkley told Birmingham sports radio station WJOX that his daughter wanted to keep her gold medal from the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona when he was part of the Dream Team. She also explained that some of the awards used to be at her grandmother's house, but once she passed, the memories had been taking up space in her home.

"That just fills my house. I used to keep it in my grandmother's house, but they all passed away and I don't want those things to ruin my house, "said Barkley.

His philanthropic efforts have also expanded to education, as he recently donated $ 1 million each to Miles College, Alabama A,amp;M in Huntsville, Clark Atlanta University, and Morehouse College.

Watch Charles Barkley talk about selling his souvenirs at the 1:26:21 mark below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94