"Changed the definition of marijuana,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Possession of marijuana for misdemeanors is the most common crime that Tarrant County courts handled last year.

However, the number of cases is plummeting locally and across the state.

The decline began in June 2019 with the passage of the state's new hemp law.

Within two months, the number of new cases filed was halved statewide, according to data Up News Info 11 obtained from the Texas Office of Court Administration.

"He launched all the criminal proceedings across the state in flux," recalls David Sloane, a Fort Worth attorney specializing in marijuana cases.

While bills to decriminalize marijuana failed in the last legislative session, the new state hemp law was passed unanimously.

It was intended to allow farmers to take advantage of a new crop, but the unintended effect is great.

"It changed the definition of marijuana," said Tarrant County Deputy District Attorney Dale Smith, who was deputy director of the misdemeanor division when the law was passed.

Previously, prosecutors could rely on the testimony of an experienced officer to confirm that something was, in fact, marijuana.

But the new law made things more complicated, defining legal hemp as the same plant, only with a concentration of less than .3% THC, the chemical that induces the euphoria of marijuana.

The only way to tell the difference is with a test that only private laboratories can currently perform.

"These tests can range from $ 88 to $ 400," said Smith.

Without evidence showing how much THC was in a substance, district attorneys in Tarrant, Dallas, and Denton County determined that they were unable to accept a marijuana possession case, being filed by local police.

That has left cities and counties to decide how much they are willing to spend to enforce marijuana laws.

After the hemp law went into effect last year, records compiled by the Court Administration Office show that the number of new marijuana cases filed in Tarrant County fell by 68%.

In Dallas County, they fell 52%.

The state agency shows that cases in Collin County fell by more than 80%, but unlike other offices, the Collin County District Attorney's Office says it will not reject any cases.

Instead, it is choosing to keep hundreds open, until a state lab is available to provide more affordable testing. The internal numbers it provided to Up News Info 11 even show a slight increase in the number of cases the office has accepted.

Denton County, meanwhile, experienced a much smaller drop in new court filings – just 8%.

The Denton County District Attorney's office said the low number was due, in part, to efforts to defer many cases before prosecution, in favor of rehabilitation efforts.

It also attributed the statistic, in part, to its police departments' willingness to pay for the laboratory tests necessary for prosecution.

"For many, the amount of money we are really spending has been revealing," Sloane said.

Different cities are coming to different conclusions about how much of their budget they will spend on marijuana cases.

In August, the Plano Police Department told its city council that it would need an additional $ 49,000 in its budget to analyze more than 500 suspected cases of marijuana.

Without that, the department warned, it would be "unable to continue processing marijuana cases in the future."

Council members approved the request.

Nearby, Frisco, also spends more.

Since the hemp law went into effect, Frisco has spent more than $ 13,000 to assess THC in dozens of cases.

Other cities have chosen to take the opposite approach.

"Many cities have folded their arms and said that we are not spending that kind of money," Sloane said.

The Austin City Council voted unanimously in January to ban the use of its resources to prosecute marijuana cases for minor offenses.

His resolution called the new tests required "long," "expensive," and "a waste of resources for both the city and the county."

