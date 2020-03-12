Celtics among teams must reportedly self-quarantine

The Celtics are among the teams told to quarantine after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN reported Wednesday night.

According to ESPN, the players the Jazz have faced in the past 10 days are told to self-quarantine. The Celtics hosted Jazz Friday at TD Garden and also played Jazz in Utah on February 26. Other teams that fall into that category are the Toronto Raptors, the Detroit Pistons, the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Several players and coaches from those teams have requested to be tested for coronavirus, ESPN reported early Thursday morning.

The NBA announced Wednesday night that the season has been suspended indefinitely. ESPN expects the suspension to last at least two weeks so that players and coaches can properly quarantine themselves.

The Celtics were in Milwaukee Wednesday night before their now postponed matchup against the Bucks. The team is scheduled to fly to Boston on Thursday morning.