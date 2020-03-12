CDCR suspends all normal visits until further notice about coronavirus concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Wednesday that it would suspend normal visits statewide until further notice, including contactless visits for concerns about the coronavirus.

The department said family visits, including night visits, will take place as scheduled.

"CDCR values ​​visiting as an essential part of rehabilitation, but at this time the Department must make difficult decisions to protect the health and well-being of all who live, work and visit state prisons," the department said in a release. .

Overnight family visits will take place as scheduled. CDCR values ​​visitation as an essential part of rehabilitation, but the Department must make difficult decisions at this time to protect the health and well-being of all who live, work, and visit state prisons. – CA fixes (@CACorrections) March 12, 2020

%MINIFYHTML62056cc278b26bc365e98f61b0c2d07c11% %MINIFYHTML62056cc278b26bc365e98f61b0c2d07c12%

CDCR said the intention of its visitation program was to help develop and maintain healthy family and community relationships.