Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos Super League will be broadcast on Sky Sports | Rugby League News

Sky Sports will broadcast live coverage of Saturday's Super League match between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos.

Saturday's match in Perpignan is being played behind closed doors following the French government's decision to ban crowds of more than 1,000 people, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stade Gilbert Brutus will host the first Super League game to be played under these arrangements, and Super League thanked Sky sports for making it possible for fans of both clubs to still see the action, with live commentary.

The match looks to the side of the Catalans with the objective of achieving four consecutive victories against a team of Rhinos that currently occupies the second place in the table after their strong start to the 2020 campaign.

The party will be available at Sky sports YouTube channel, without geographical restrictions on the transmission, and through the red button, which begins at 4.55 p.m. by 5 p.m. start time in the UK.