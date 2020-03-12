Cardi B bachelor delayed due to coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Cardi B posted on social media Thursday morning that her next single is being delayed due to the coronavirus.

"It is a delay due to the virus," he tweeted.

The tweet comes a day after she posted a video on Instagram, urging the government to take action.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here