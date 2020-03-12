Cardi B bachelor delayed due to coronavirus

Cardi B posted on social media Thursday morning that her next single is being delayed due to the coronavirus.

"It is a delay due to the virus," he tweeted.

The tweet comes a day after she posted a video on Instagram, urging the government to take action.

"Government, let me say something to all the motherfuckers," she says in the video.

"I don't know what this coronavirus is all about. I don't understand what this shit from Wuhan, China was like, now all of a sudden this shit is on the mother's tour," he said. continued.

"And let me tell you something, I'm not even going to go to the front. A bitch is scared. I'm a little scared. Do you know what I'm saying? I like it, it doesn't have me scared."

"Sh * t is getting real," he screams after informing his viewers that Fashion Nova shipments may be delayed due to the virus.

Other artists are also likely to put their music releases on hold until the panic is over.