Canes Take Down Wings 5-2 – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Justin Williams scored a 1:38 playoff goal in the final period, and Sebastian Aho added two goals later in the third to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Morgan Geekie and Nino Niederreiter also scored for Carolina, who extended her winning streak to three games and even tied Columbus for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference. The New York Islanders also had a chance to join that tie when they faced Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Christoffer Ehn scored for the Red Wings, who broke their modest two-game winning streak. Detroit has secured the worst NHL record this season.

"If you look at the standings, and this is a game that you hope to win, you should win," Williams said. "You have to respect the game of hockey and the fact that you have to hit, you have to put in the work. You have to beat the other team."

Williams has scored in five consecutive games. With the Hurricanes on a power play, Andrei Svechnikov sent a pass behind the net and Williams hit goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier to make Carolina 3-2.

The hurricanes added a short-handed goal later in the third on an Aho breakaway. He then completed the scoring with Carolina's third power goal of the night.

"I thought for 40 minutes, I thought we played pretty well, sometimes really well," said Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill. "Obviously, in the third, they beat us in a specialty."

Petr Mrazek, who had been dealing with a concussion, played a goal for Carolina for the first time since February 22. He made 23 saves against his old team.

Geekie had two goals and one assist in his NHL debut in Pittsburgh on Sunday. He opened the scoring in the first period on Tuesday, but Bertuzzi tied it.

Niederreiter and Ehn exchanged goals in the second.

"It wasn't a great game for us, for sure," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. "I thought we were buckling up and playing a pretty decent third."

NOTES: Detroit had a chance to match its longest winning streak of the season. The Red Wings had a three-game streak from November 8 to 12. … Detroit's Luke Glendening played his 500th game. …

Svechnikov seemed to score in the third, but the goal was disallowed after an offside review. He has two points less than 100 for his career.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Hurricanes: in New Jersey on Thursday night.

Red Wings: In Washington on Thursday night.

