Can the coronavirus pandemic be stopped? The | Health

What probably started with a single sneeze is now a pandemic, which has so far infected at least 120,000 people in more than 100 countries.

World leaders warn that the coronavirus crisis is going to get worse, but it is not unstoppable. Measures to limit the spread range from simply washing your hands to completing the insulation.

And it's not always your choice to decide how to protect yourself. Governments have taken drastic measures to help contain the disease. China and Italy blocked entire cities, with hundreds of millions of people staying home away from work.

Football matches and other sporting events are canceled or played behind closed doors.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, prohibited all transatlantic flights from Europe, except the United Kingdom, for 30 days. And it has announced help for companies struggling to stay in business.

But are travel bans enough?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Tarik Jasarevic – spokesperson for the World Health Organization

David Alexander – Professor of Risk and Disaster Reduction, University College London

Mark Honigsbaum, medical historian and author of The Pandemic Century; One hundred years of panic, hysteria and arrogance

Source: Al Jazeera News