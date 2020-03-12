California officials cancel state high school basketball tournament amid fears of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLd601aa5e53ccb5057adce51c3028221811% %MINIFYHTMLd601aa5e53ccb5057adce51c3028221812%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The California Interscholastic Federation announced Thursday that it will cancel the remaining regional high school basketball games and the upcoming state high schools state championship tournament due to fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

Less than 24 hours after the NBA halted his season and less than an hour after the Pacific-12 Conference announced that he was canceling his postseason tournament, California high school officials did the same.

%MINIFYHTMLd601aa5e53ccb5057adce51c3028221813% %MINIFYHTMLd601aa5e53ccb5057adce51c3028221814%

"This decision was made after careful deliberation and in the primary interest of protecting the health and safety of our member schools, fans and, most importantly, our student athletes," CIF officials said in a statement. "While we understand this decision to be disappointing, we firmly believe that the opportunity to compete in this event does not exceed our obligation to place the health and safety of our member schools and school communities above all else."

%MINIFYHTMLd601aa5e53ccb5057adce51c3028221815% %MINIFYHTMLd601aa5e53ccb5057adce51c3028221816%

The regional finals were scheduled for March 12 and the CIF state finals scheduled for March 13 and 14 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

"The impact of COVID-19 created many unexpected challenges during this year's tournament season, and we want to thank everyone involved for their flexibility, patience, and commitment to providing our student athletes with a great experience despite this unique situation." officials said.

Refunds for all tickets purchased will be available at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online through ticketmaster.com, refunds will be processed automatically.

Several Bay Area teams have already been forced to end their hoop dreams early as the spread of the virus forced individual school districts to suspend classes and cancel activities, including sports.

Among them was the boys' basketball team at Lincoln High in San Francisco, which lost an emotional appeal earlier this week to school officials to reverse a decision that ultimately forced them to lose their semifinal game Tuesday by the night.

On Monday, Archbishop Riordan of San Francisco lost his basketball semifinal game against De La Salle, seeded in the fourth seeded due to activities canceled after news that a student's parents tested positive.

Last week, the Elk Grove Unified School District in Sacramento County canceled school activities for the coronavirus, which meant that the No. 1-seeded Sheldon High boys' basketball team was forced to give up its semifinal game against Dublin High.

And Menlo Private School in Atherton lost its Division 1 women's basketball quarterfinal match after all activities were canceled by a staff member who had contact with a coronavirus patient.