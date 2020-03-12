Buccaneers are reportedly "all in,quot; for Tom Brady

Could Tom Brady go to Tampa? According to a recent report, the Buccaneers will do anything to get the free agent that will soon be.

Tamba Bay Times reporter Rick Strout wrote that the team is willing to meet any of Brady's needs, either financially or by drafting and signing the right staff.

"If we hit the legal free agent manipulation period on Monday noon and Brady is behind Gate No. 2, Bruce Arians and the Glazer family will try to take that fool down for Touchdown Tommy," Stroud wrote. "The Bucs have $ 80 million in salary space, the fourth highest of any team. Why would $ 30 million or $ 40 million per year for Brady be out of the question? He is 43 years old. But what if you want a two or three year contract? Sure, why don't you give that to him too?

"All the Bucs are in Brady," he added.

This report is not new, as ESPN's Dianna Russini expressed those same sentiments on ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday:

"Tamba Bay: They would love to have Tom Brady," Russini reported. "They are ready to give Tom Brady what he needs, what he wants. Some of the things that (he) wants: control of the roster, wants to be part of the decision making on the play by calling … If you take a look at what (coach) Bruce Arians has done in the past with Ben Roethlisberger, they have both been very public about how BA has let Ben call plays, so he talks about a match made in Heaven in terms of what Brady is looking for. If you want control, Bruce Arians is the guy you should pair up with.

The Buccaneers were 7-9 last season, and Arians is looking for a "winner,quot; to help them improve offensively. According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Arians said she is looking for a quarterback other than Jameis Winston.

Another quarterback? Oh yes, ”Laine said Arians told him in December. "(If) we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one as well."