British artist Grime Solo 45, was found guilty of raping four women.

During the trial, the victims told their stories and told the court that the rapper beat them, threatened them with weapons, held them against their will and even boarded them in the water between rapes.

He was convicted of 30 charges related to a two-year period by The Guardian. He was convicted of 21 rapes, five counts of false imprisonment, two counts of assault for penetration and two counts of assault that caused actual bodily harm.

He denies having raped the women, saying they accepted the "rape game," but his victims say they did not agree to be tortured.

DCI Neil Rice of Avon and Somerset police told reporters: "I hope that today's verdicts bring some comfort to victims in this case who have suffered unimaginable horrors."

"Our focus will continue to be to support them as we have for almost three years since this investigation began, and we will continue to do so until sentencing and beyond."