Bridge demolition to close 14 Mile Road under I-75 this weekend – Up News Info Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Michigan Department of Transportation contracting teams will close both 14 Mile Road addresses under I-75 for bridge demolition beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, March 13.

The closure is necessary to allow demolition of the bridge that leads I-75 south on 14 Mile Road. Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the north side of the highway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier.

%MINIFYHTML4e8023deae9abf9ce1db0fe55cc5117111% %MINIFYHTML4e8023deae9abf9ce1db0fe55cc5117112%

This configuration will allow rebuilding the southbound lanes and bridges this year. Traffic on I-75 will not be affected by the demolition over the weekend.

During closure, detours will be diverted in each direction using Rochester, Maple and John R. Highways and the Stephenson Expressway. Both 14 Mile Road addresses will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, March 16. At that time, both 14 Mile Road addresses will have two lanes open under I-75.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.