Leicester City, Northern Ireland manager Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that "some players,quot; stay away from the team after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Rodgers said: "We have had some players who have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We have followed procedures and (as a precautionary measure) have stayed away from the team."

%MINIFYHTML946bf4a4c4d0b2428b3f7c26ad2c9f2911% %MINIFYHTML946bf4a4c4d0b2428b3f7c26ad2c9f2912%

More to follow …