Bow Wow says he's done with & # 39; Growing Up Hip-Hop & # 39;

It looks like WeTv's "Growing Up Hip-Hop,quot; has lost another cast member.

Bow Wow went to social media to announce recently that he's done with the show. The said In her Instagram story, "We're done with,quot; Growing Up Hip Hop! We are in bigger and better things! Angela Simmons let's do the unthinkable. "

He did not elaborate on why he had ended the show, however, Romeo Miller was also told that he had ended the show, and during an interview at The Breakfast Club, he explained his reason.

Like us previously He reported, Romeo said, "I have been in this business for 19 years. I am in a place where it is all about my inner peace. It is about mental health and growth. It is not about money. I am the highest paid on the net. I had to walk away because I can't sell my soul for money. I can't sell my soul for a story … It's a false drama for no reason. "

Bow Wow first appeared in the series "Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta,quot; as the main cast member in 2017 when he first debuted. The show was the second installment in the franchise, led by Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller when the franchise first premiered in 2016.

Also during his interview with Breakfast Club earlier this month, Romeo spoke of there being a false love story triangle between him, Angela, and Bow Wow that they were trying to create for the show.

"That was my idol when I was a kid, I put it on my first single," My baby. "I put all my idols there. Kobe, my friends, my Uncle Silk, my Uncle C, Bow and everyone wants you to compete. That it's what they do to us, and now it's happening as adults, and I like that I'm not going there because that's not what it is, "Romeo said.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94