Bow Wow and rumored GF Angela Simmons have dropped & # 39; Growing Up Hip-Hop & # 39; for something 'unthinkable'

Bow Wow's departure comes after Romeo Miller, who is involved in the alleged fake love triangle with Angela on the TV show We, was reported to leave the show earlier this month.

Bow wow resign "Growing Hip Hop: AtlantaThe rapper-turned-actor, who is among the cast members of the reality show We TV, announced his departure on Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 12, hinting that his girlfriend was rumored to be Angela Simmons I was leaving the show too.

"We did with Growing Up Hip Hop! We are in the biggest and best things!" So Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, wrote in the post. He then went on to tag Angela and added, "@angelasimmons let's do the unthinkable." He also added a GIF that said "CANCELED".

Fans, however, hinted that they couldn't care less about the announcement. "He will announce things like we care about lmao," wrote one fan, while someone else asked, "Who watches that show?"

After criticizing Bow Wow, someone else said, "I never heard anyone say they saw a show because bow wow was on it." While digging into the rapper, one person noted, "Bye bye shad, you canceled. That's what was really canceled." Another fan suggested that the show should have been canceled entirely because "the show ran its course."

Bow Wow's game comes later Romeo Miller He reportedly dropped out of the program earlier this month. "Romeo and his father (Maestro P) would never go against his morals for money for any network," a source told TheJasmineBrand. "He hasn't been in much of this season and is focusing on his many businesses, career, and love life with his new girlfriend."

The source went on to say: "Romeo has nothing against the cast, they are just separating and he prefers to explore the truth, not a false love triangle that the network is dragging."

Neither Romeo nor We TV have yet to comment on the reports.