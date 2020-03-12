Bolsonaro's assistant who met Trump tested positive for coronavirus | News from Brazil

%MINIFYHTML49087211902595403a8f20000605945a11% %MINIFYHTML49087211902595403a8f20000605945a12%

A Brazilian government official who attended an official meeting at the Donald Trump resort in Florida on Saturday and posted a photo of himself with the President of the United States tested positive for coronavirus, Brazilian officials said Thursday.

In the photo posted on his Instagram account, Fabio Wajngarten, the communication secretary of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, is standing next to Trump wearing a "Make Brazil great again,quot; cap. Vice President Mike Pence was next to Trump.

When asked by Reuters news agency before reports of Wajngarten's diagnosis emerged, Brazil's health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said Bolsonaro would be monitored if Wajngarten tested positive.

Meanwhile, Trump said he was not concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus after reports of Bolsonaro's aide emerged.

"Let's put it this way: I am not concerned," Trump told reporters as he met Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office.

He said he had heard of the assistant's exposure, but that "we did nothing very unusual."

Trump also said that he and Varadkar chose not to shake hands when the Irish leader arrived at the White House for the traditional St. Patrick's Day meeting.

"It is a very strange feeling," Trump said about not shaking hands.

On Wednesday, the White House said Trump had not been screened for the virus. The White House added Thursday that Trump and Pence "had almost no interactions,quot; with Wajngarten and sees no need for US leaders. USA Be tested right now.

Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was aboard Air Force One with the president, said he was in quarantine because he had been in contact with a person who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump has been accused of initially minimizing the threat of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, he announced that he was banning travel to the United States from most of Europe as of Friday.

There have been more than 126,000 cases of the virus worldwide since its outbreak late last year in China, and more than 68,000 people have recovered.

China is the epicenter of the crisis, with the majority of infections and deaths, followed by Italy, Iran and South Korea.