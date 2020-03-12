Big Ten tournament canceled minutes before the start of the scheduled game for Michigan vs. Rutgers

INDIANAPOLIS – Rutgers players came out at the appropriate time through the tunnel at the north end of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. His second round game of the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan was scheduled to start in another 20 minutes. However, as they exited the tunnel down the hall through their locker room, young guard Jacob Young struck a forearm against an adjacent small sign.

%MINIFYHTMLd787b680af1450fb4b353a8ed7bd0e9b11% %MINIFYHTMLd787b680af1450fb4b353a8ed7bd0e9b12%

It was a curious gesture at the time. Were you disappointed not to start against the Wolverines? Why would he be? He played in 30 games for the Scarlet Knights and came off the bench in each.

The reason soon became clear: no one would start. The Big Ten 2020 Tournament, which was originally expected to be played only with media staff and family members in the audience, was canceled.

MORE: Track Coronavirus Cancellations in Sports

There was an avalanche of similar announcements from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Southeast Conference, the Central America Conference, the American Conference, the United States Conference, and the Pacific-12.

The Big Ten Conference e-mailed a press release at 11:43 a.m. CT stating that it would be "to cancel the remainder of the Big Ten Men & # 39; s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately. The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the institutional leadership of appropriate medical experts to determine next steps to move forward with. regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. "

Two tournament games were played Wednesday night with the assistance of fans: Minnesota's win over Northwestern and Indiana's hit over Nebraska.

The last game caused a stir as Huskers coach Fred Hoiberg trained while visibly distressed, periodically lowering his head and eventually leaving the floor before the game ended.

He was eventually transported to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with Influenza A. Before that was known, the Nebraska team players would have remained in his locker room for an extended period, but were eventually allowed to return to the team hotel. .

MORE: Why the Suspended NBA Season and What's Next?

The Michigan and Rutgers players had warmed up, but briefly, on the field at Bankers Life before the cancellation took place. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde tweeted that Wolverines forwards Brandon John & # 39; s and Isaiah Livers had entered the court pointing to fans who were not present.

Not long after, they were ordered to leave.

The Big Ten Tournament has been contested since 1998. This was the eleventh time it was organized in Indianapolis.

"The top priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety, and well-being of our student athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, and the media, as we continue to monitor all relevant and developing information on the COVID-19 virus. " league statement said.