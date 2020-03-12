Big storm will ravage parts of the Middle East | News

%MINIFYHTML3e3754bf4ff1692705129f19b687cfe411% %MINIFYHTML3e3754bf4ff1692705129f19b687cfe412%

A large area of ​​low pressure in the upper atmosphere extends over much of the eastern half of North Africa.

It brings with it a significantly cooler climate that stretches from the Libyan and Egyptian coast to southern northern Chad and South Sudan.

Sudan's capital Khartoum is expected to see a temperature drop of 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit degrees) Thursday at 27C (81F) on Friday.

But the greatest effect of this climate system is expected to be felt further north and east as it continues to develop and is already generating a low pressure system deeper and deeper on the surface.

Thunderstorms over central and northern Egypt are likely to spread throughout Thursday afternoon and night, with computer forecasts suggesting a maximum risk over Cairo around 15:00 GMT.

More than 25mm of rain could fall in a couple of hours and this is expected to cause severe flooding. Very strong and damaging winds are also expected.

Strong winds are likely to intensify in northern Egypt overnight as the risk of thunderstorms spreads across Israel, Jordan, and northern Saudi Arabia.

In such strong winds, the low pressure system is likely to lift a large amount of dust and sand. Northern Egypt, including Cairo, can expect a drastic reduction in visibility on Friday morning. During Saturday, severe sandstorms are likely to blow through central Iraq as strong southerly winds blow dust from the valleys of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Much of Iraq, Kuwait, and northeast Saudi Arabia could suffer a significant disruption. Air travelers should expect delays and cancellations across the region for the next two to three days.

The system will weaken as it tracks Iraq and Kuwait later on Saturday and Sunday, for most of us, it should settle back into the warm, sunny weather we expect in the Middle East at this time of year.