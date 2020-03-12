Biden wins Michigan primary, denying Sanders a state repeat – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A resurgent Joe Biden continued his momentum Tuesday by winning the Michigan Democratic primary, denying Bernie Sanders' attempt to reignite his presidential campaign on what will be a presidential battleground in November.

The primary was the biggest award for delegates on this week's list of contests, which came a week after Biden's big Super Tuesday victories took place. Michigan is part of the "blue wall,quot; that was poured into Donald Trump in 2016, and Sanders campaigned heavily here in recent days, hoping to repeat his main victory four years ago.

But voters backed Biden, the former vice president who signaled the auto bailout under President Barack Obama and vowed to expand health coverage.

Voters enjoyed greater rights in Michigan's first major election since the passage of a 2018 constitutional amendment that resulted in an increase in early voting, which began in late January. People who can now cast an absentee vote without the need for an excuse took advantage, sending 804,000 as of Monday, compared to 447,000 at the same point in 2016 when there was a competitive Republican primary.

Turnout was higher on the Democratic side than four years ago, with more than 1.45 million votes counted and 86% of precincts reporting, compared to 1.2 million.

The large number of absentee ballots, combined with the defection of so many Democratic candidates, especially from South Carolina and Super Tuesday, caused an increase in the number of voters who scratched their ballots and presented a new one. More than 36,000 ballots were "ruined," an eight-fold increase from 2016.

The trend probably benefited Biden as the more moderate wing of the party consolidated around him. Many states do not allow such changes.

Michigan's influence was evident in candidate visits in recent days.

Sanders, a Vermont senator, urged large crowds to "think big,quot; and accept his plans to cancel student debt and guarantee health care for all. He criticized Biden's trade record, saying that his support for the North American Free Trade Agreement more than 25 years ago would give Trump an edge on the Michigan battlefield in November.

Biden was joined on the road by Governor Gretchen Whitmer along with Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, two former rivals for the nomination. He promoted "Obamacare,quot; and said it should be expanded with a "public option,quot; similar to Medicare, not scrapped with a single-payer system that would supplant private insurance.

Several voters said they were motivated to nominate a strong Trump challenger and did not believe Sanders matched well.

"Some people may not look kindly at your socialist comment," said Karen Gagnier, 64, of Grosse Pointe Woods. "That doesn't bother me, but I'm looking for the candidate with the best chance of success."

Zelda Solomons, 67, of Grosse Pointe Park, said it was not difficult to vote for Biden.

"I am sure Biden will carry out Obama's policies. They were good partners," he said. "I am ready for someone sensitive."

Larisa Leveck, 24, voted absentee for Sanders in the small town of Ovid north of Lansing.

"He is the only one who has the platforms I need," he said, citing his positions on climate change, health care, money in politics and making public universities and colleges free.

Ned Herman of St. Clair Shores is a Trump supporter. But he said he took a Democratic ballot and voted for Sanders because he fears Biden is a tough opponent in November.

"The only word I can say is sabotage," said Herman, 49, with a smile.

This was the first state contest in which people could register to vote at any time without a deadline, including on Election Day.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the option led to long lines in Ann Arbor, East Lansing, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids and Dearborn.

"The law requires that they register and vote in one place," said Benson. "This meant that the infrastructure that was set up to handle maybe 10 or 20 or 30 records … now had to deal with hundreds of people showing up."

She said the answer could be satellite locations in November in some communities.

"We need more people involved in our democracy on Election Day," said Benson. "My call is to employers and others across our state to give their employees the day off in November to serve as poll workers and poll workers."

Sharon Dolente, the Michigan ACLU voting rights strategist, said local election offices should have been more prepared for an avalanche of registering college students.

"A lot of people could have and would have assumed that on college campuses and college communities, that demand would have been great," he said.

