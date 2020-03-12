Ben Affleck was seen taking a walk on the beach in Costa Rica with his co-star Ana De Armas

Ben Affleck has continued to spark rumors that he is dating his Deep water co-star Ana de Armas. After being seen together in their hometown of Havana, Cuba, cameras captured the couple who were rumored to be strolling along the beach in Costa Rica.

According to ME! News, Affleck and De Armas were on vacation together last weekend and were packing on the PDA. The photos of his barefoot walk on the beach show that Affleck put his arm around De Armas's waist.

I guess it's official now. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are dating. They look happy. Photos of @dearmasbr pic.twitter.com/MfpvF4PzVS – Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 12, 2020

"They are definitely a couple," reveals a source. “They have been kissing, snuggling together and hugging each other a lot. They look at each other with adoration and like to take photos of themselves. Ben seems happily happy and dizzy. You can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly very interested in Ana. "

The source added that Affleck and De Armas have kept cool in their beach house because it was so hot outside. However, they leave the house at sunset to walk every day, and they look "very happy together."

A few days before their vacation in Costa Rica, the duo was in Havana shopping at a fashion shirt store called Clandestina. Eyewitnesses claim the couple was "beaming,quot; and saw De Armas grab Affleck's arm as they left the store together. The duo also spoke Spanish to each other and posed for photos with fans.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck take photos with fans in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/ys8V6k5IwE – Updates from Ana de Armas (@ArmasUpdates) March 6, 2020

The source says the couple appear to be "super happy,quot; and de Armas is "absolutely stunning." After seeing Affleck and De Armas together, the viewer added: "I totally think they are dating."

Another insider says De Armas acted as Affleck's tour guide during the visit and showed him all his favorite places.

The rumored romance comes after Affleck and De Armas spent weeks together in New Orleans while filming. Deep water. The thriller tells the story of a wealthy husband (Affleck) who allows his wife (de Armas) to have affairs to avoid divorce. But, when his lovers begin to disappear, the character of Affleck becomes the main suspect.

Deep water It is expected to be released in theaters nationwide this November.



