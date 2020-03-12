BART to install hand sanitizer dispensers at each station amid coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – To delay the spread of the new coronavirus across the Bay Area, BART said that starting Wednesday night, each station will be equipped with at least one hand sanitizer dispenser.

BART said the measure comes when passenger numbers this week have dropped 30 percent from an average Tuesday last month from 415,760 passengers to 292,011 last Tuesday.

With less crowded trains, BART is also encouraging passengers to keep a distance from each other, according to public health guidelines, to prevent the spread of the virus, also known as COVID-19. One arm spacing is recommended.

In addition to the agency's recommendations for passengers, BART has also stepped up cleaning and disinfecting on trains and stations.

Despite the reduction in passenger numbers, BART will continue to provide regular and long train services, because not everyone has the option to telecommute to work, as many companies and municipalities have recommended, agency officials said.

For daily updates on BART use and how the coronavirus is affecting the service, people can visit https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2020/news20200225.

