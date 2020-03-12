Bahrain accuses Iran of & # 39; biological aggression & # 39; by COVID-2019 | News

Bahrain on Thursday accused Iran of "biological aggression,quot; by covering up the spread of the coronavirus and by failing to stamp the passports of Bahrain's travelers.

Many of the infections recorded across the Gulf region are linked to traveling to Iran, which is home to several major shrines and pilgrimage sites for Shiite Muslims.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML6081bc1125d758522ff7ee19a45719cb11% %MINIFYHTML6081bc1125d758522ff7ee19a45719cb12%

"With this behavior, Iran has allowed the disease to travel abroad, and in my opinion, this constitutes a form of biological aggression that is criminalized by international law, since it has endangered our safety and health and that of others "said Bahraini Interior. Minister General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa said in comments on Twitter.

In an apparent response to Al Khalifa's comments, Amir Abdollahian, special assistant to Iran's parliamentary speaker, tweeted: "The United States, which governs Bahrain through the presence of its Fifth Fleet, is a major cause of biological warfare and initially denied the existence of coronaviruses. "

Saudi Arabia, which has a minority Shiite population and had already committed a crime traveling to Iran, denounced its regional rival last week for allowing the entry of Saudi citizens.

Bahrain, where the Shiites make up the majority of the population, has no such restrictions.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi denied that not stamping passports has anything to do with the coronavirus and asked Riyadh to avoid politicizing the epidemic.

As the death toll continued to rise in Iran, the Persian Gulf states took further steps to contain the virus, and Saudi Arabia's top religious authority said that anyone diagnosed with coronavirus was banned from attending Friday prayers. .

Attendance is generally mandatory for Muslim men without disabilities, but Riyadh said those in quarantine and those who fear being infected or infecting others do not need to attend.

No state in the Arab Gulf has reported a death from coronavirus so far.

But Bahrain reported 77 new infections among evacuated citizens of Iran on Wednesday, and a second government-contracted repatriation flight was scheduled for Thursday.

Bahrain said failure to comply with the isolation measures would be punishable by up to three months in prison and a fine of up to 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($ 32,000). Three people have already been reported to the prosecutor, the state news agency BNA said.

Flight bans

Saudi Arabia, which suspended the Umrah pilgrimage and blocked its eastern Qatif region, where many infections are found, announced 24 new cases overnight for a total of 45.

Riyadh halted flights to the European Union and 12 other countries, extended a previous ban and gave Saudi citizens and residents 72 hours to return, the state-run SPA news agency said.

The flight ban now includes many countries where millions of migrant workers in Saudi Arabia come from.

Passenger traffic through all land crossings with Jordan was also suspended, although commercial and cargo traffic continued.

The Saudi health ministry asked people to avoid shaking hands and banned the gatherings of more than 50.

Kuwait reported eight new infections, totaling 80, and began a two-week public holiday declared to help contain the virus. Authorities closed the stock market on Thursday and banned all commercial passenger flights to and from Kuwait.

Oman suspended tourist visas from all countries and prohibited cruise ships from docking at its ports. The United Arab Emirates reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 85.

Dubai Emirates airline said it would suspend flights to Italy until April 3, as well as other routes in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Sister airline flydubai said it was suspending flights to Italy.

Qatar on Wednesday announced 238 new cases among expats in a single compound after three residents tested positive for the virus on Sunday.