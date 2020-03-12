Bachelor fan David Spade gives his hilarious final summary

David Spade It could be our favorite Bachelor Nation member.
On Wednesday, The Bachelor superfan stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Livewhere gave host Jimmy Kimmel a hilarious recap of the dramatic season finale of the hit ABC show and Peter WeberIt is a shocking decision.
"They flashback because what happened is: Hannah Ann (Sluss) was, the last two were Hannah Ann. It takes them to Australia, of course, the farthest place … And then they get there and it always amazes me, like, Hannah (Brown) does not come out of a kangaroo bag: Hola Hello! Remember me? & # 39; "
"But the other—Madison (Prewett) "he continued." Any appeal, I understand what's going on, but she dropped it twice and Hannah Ann's only crime was that she was nice and normal. And without drama. And of course he (goes) backwards. So, he proposes to (Hannah Ann) and then, a month later, he says, "Will you give me back the ring?" It's so weird."
After referring to the Women say it all Part of the two-night finale special as "Crisis Time," she went out of her way to analyze the drama that unfolded on Tuesday night, including addressing the drama between Madison and Pilot Pete's mother. Barbra Weber.
"He's trying to get the other one back … and they had a little Barb camera in the corner and when they showed Hannah Ann, she was like (applauding)," David continued. "She is Peter's mother and she clearly loves Hannah Ann and didn't get her. And he says, 'Mom, I suppose it will be Madison now.' And she says, 'Wait, what?' And she wasn't even hiding it. And he's like Napoleon Dynamite saying, "Mom, stop yelling at us. That's my girlfriend. "
He added, "She was yelling at her. She was like, 'I don't like this one.' She was just … everywhere."
Still on the subject of his Single obsession, Jimmy asked the Adults star to weigh The Bachelor versus High school. "You know, I don't know," replied David. "It's almost the same. I make fun of whatever is in front of me. I like everything."
Keeping it real, he continued: "They get a little crazy with, like," It's a Monday-Friday edition … three hours every night. "And they're really milking it. It's like a 10-minute show but really extended."
Demonstrating how dedicated he is to fandom, David said, "I'm more concerned with The Bachelor than the coronavirus. "
Watch David give Jimmy his summary of The Bachelor ending in the epic video above!
Watch ME! News Monday through Friday mornings at 7 a.m.