Bachelor fan David Spade gives his hilarious final summary

David Spade It could be our favorite Bachelor Nation member.

On Wednesday, The Bachelor superfan stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Livewhere gave host Jimmy Kimmel a hilarious recap of the dramatic season finale of the hit ABC show and Peter WeberIt is a shocking decision.

"They flashback because what happened is: Hannah Ann (Sluss) was, the last two were Hannah Ann. It takes them to Australia, of course, the farthest place … And then they get there and it always amazes me, like, Hannah (Brown) does not come out of a kangaroo bag: Hola Hello! Remember me? & # 39; "

"But the other—Madison (Prewett) "he continued." Any appeal, I understand what's going on, but she dropped it twice and Hannah Ann's only crime was that she was nice and normal. And without drama. And of course he (goes) backwards. So, he proposes to (Hannah Ann) and then, a month later, he says, "Will you give me back the ring?" It's so weird."