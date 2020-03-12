Baaghi 3 ready to join Rs 100 crore club this weekend

The action-packed Baaghi franchise is back with another artist. Starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, the film has been directed by Ahmed Khan. Baaghi 3 released last Friday and in less than a week, it has earned an impressive amount at the box office. After coining Rs 17.50 million on its opening day, the film earned Rs 16.03 million on Saturday, Rs 20.30 million on Sunday, Rp 9.06 million on Monday, Rs 14.05 million on Tuesday and finally Rs 8.03 million on Wednesday, making a total of Rs 84.97 million.