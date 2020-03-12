Athlete family has appeared in 24 state tournaments – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Student athletes dream of competing in a state tournament. That is why the Hennen family in Minnesota considers themselves lucky.

Steve and Missy Hennen have 6 children and each of them has not only qualified for multiple state tournaments, but they have also won several state titles.

"When my oldest daughter was an eighth-grade student and made the trip, Minneota had only been a few times in volleyball before that," said Steve.

Since then, Samantha, Kelsey, Molly, Kyle, Morgan, and Abby have made trips to the state as some people make trips to the store.

"I guess you can take that many trips if you have a lot of kids, that helps," Steve said with a smile.

The girls have won multiple state titles in volleyball and basketball.

In total, the Hennens have made 24 trips to the state. And as you can imagine, that has created competition within the Hennen home.

Kyle won two state soccer titles and one in wrestling and was not afraid that his younger sisters Morgan and Abby would know about it. But the girls tied him up in the fall after winning state volleyball. And they have a chance to pass it if the Vikings win women's state basketball this weekend.

"We went home and we were very excited because we told him we tied him up and that we were looking to beat him in basketball this year," said Abby, a third-year student.

"It would definitely be good to give him some trashy conversations like he used to give us all the time," said Morgan, a senior.

Despite their success, the Hennens remain humble and hard-working. Before leaving for the tournament, the girls still had to get up early and do chores on their farm.

"When we won, my father was calling our coach to see when he could count on our help," said Morgan.

And when it comes to helping out in sports, the family is quick to credit fans, teammates, and coaches.

"It takes a town and that's great when your kids can grow up in that," said Missy.

The Minneota girls were first seeded in Class A and won their first round game on Thursday.

Abby is just a third-year student, so the family could make more trips to the state next year.