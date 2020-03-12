At least 8 North Texas school districts extend spring break in effort to prevent coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Several North Texas school districts are extending their spring break.

McKinney, Frisco, Plano, Allen, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Lovejoy, Prosper, and Wylie ISD have announced that schools will be closed next week, March 16-20.

The idea is to give districts more time to assess the situation as students, teachers, and staff return from vacation.

Dallas ISD, which is on spring break next week, has canceled all district events until further notice.

Classes will continue to occur on Friday.

Area superintendents have sent similar letters to their communities on the matter.

Here's Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip:

I want to extend my thanks to our community for the concern and care it has shown during the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19. As a district, Frisco ISD remains committed to providing an outstanding education in a safe and secure learning environment. Keep in mind that students are always at the center of our decisions and we are managing this situation with them and our entire community in mind. As circumstances continue to evolve, we will keep in touch with our community to provide timely and concise information based on the most current guidance from our local, state, and federal health authorities.

Due to the March 11, 2020 announcement by the World Health Organization that the new coronavirus outbreak has been declared a pandemic, updated announcements by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and information from medical professionals and health officials State and Federal, the following steps are being taken in an attempt to minimize health and safety risks to the Frisco ISD community.

As a precaution, we are extending spring break by one week. Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 as we assess the situation in our community as travelers return from spring break. The district will continue to monitor and assess the situation before reopening the school on Monday, March 23, and will communicate through all channels as updated information becomes available. During this extended spring break, district offices will be closed and all district events and competitions scheduled within the district during this period will be considered canceled until further notice. District trips for competitions and student events outside the district will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

We are taking these steps as a precaution. Public health officials have not yet made this a requirement for public institutions. However, given everything we know and can anticipate based on information from local, state, and national agencies, including Collin County Health Services, Denton County Public Health, Health Services, and Texas Humans, the Texas Education Agency and the CDC, we believe this is the wisest course of action at this time.

Please note that Frisco ISD provides many digital tools to support classroom learning, and our students will have access to these resources that are aligned with their classes. We will provide information on additional ways to take advantage of our rich technology resources for the continued support of students should the closure need to be extended beyond next week.

In the meantime, take care of yourself, your family, and those around you, and continue to adhere to preventive measures recommended by public health officials, such as limiting interaction and practicing social distancing. Visit the CDC website for more information.

Frisco ISD has created a website to provide the most current and accurate district information.

This is a rapidly progressing situation and affects all citizens of the world. Thank you for your patience and collaboration as we work together to provide a successful learning experience for our students in these unprecedented circumstances.