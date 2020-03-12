Arsenal season in doubt while squad is quarantined after Mikel Arteta's coronavirus diagnosis

The Arsenal season has fallen into serious doubt after the entire first-team team isolated themselves after Mikel Arteta's positive test for the coronavirus.

Arsenal announced Thursday night that its head coach had tested positive for COVID-19 and also admitted that the club would be unable to meet some of its upcoming matches.

The Gunners were due to face Brighton at Amex Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League before traveling to Sheffield United next weekend for the FA Cup quarterfinals.

CORONAVIRUSES AND SPORTS: Cancellations of games, events

Both games, at a minimum, will now have to be rescheduled, and the Arsenal team will have to isolate themselves for 14 days after their last point of contact with Arteta.

That happened on Tuesday, when the Spaniard led a full training session at London Colney in preparation for Arsenal's game at Manchester City, due to be played on Wednesday night.

That game was later suspended, however, when some of Arsenal's players had to isolate themselves after it emerged, they came in contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who also suffers from coronavirus, after the Gunners' defeat to The Greek side in the Europa League on February 27.

That period of self-isolation was due to end Thursday night, but the quarantine period has now been extended through Tuesday, March 24, with all first-team team members included.

Arsenal are expected to host Norwich on Saturday, April 4 and then travel to Wolves on Monday, April 13, but there is a behind-the-scenes feeling at the club that it would be unfair to expect players to have self-isolated for 14 days to compete. against teams that have potentially been training and playing normally.

And it is understood that many clubs, including Arsenal, do not believe that the season can continue and want the Premier League to take firm action.

Arteta started feeling sick Wednesday morning, when the team was on a day off. Then he was tested for COVID-19 and received the news that the test had tested positive around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The positive diagnosis is unrelated to Marinakis, as Arteta had no contact with the Olympiacos owner during or after the game with the Greek side last month.

"This is really disappointing, but I took the test after feeling bad," Arteta, 37, said in a statement released by the club. "I will be at work as soon as I am allowed to."

Raul Sanllehi, Arsenal's head of football, added: "Mikel and the entire first-team team, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to training and playing again as soon as medical advice allows.

"Obviously, Mikel's full recovery is the priority now for all of us."

In light of Arteta's positive test, the club is now working to identify everyone who has been in close contact with Spanish for the past two weeks.

The coaching staff is now in isolation as well, as are the communications team members, as well as other club staff members based at the boot camp and some staff members at the club's Hale End Academy.

Goal has been told that more than 100 people have been told to isolate themselves, and that the training centers in London Colney and Hale End are now closed while undergoing deep cleanings.

Three academy games have already been postponed, including the 23-year-old's matchup with Tottenham, due to be played on Friday night.

In light of Arteta's positive diagnosis for the coronavirus, the Premier League has announced that it will convene an emergency meeting on Friday morning to discuss its response.