Arsenal manager tests positive for coronavirus, EPL faces – Up News Info

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, forcing the club to isolate the entire first team and postpone their Premier League match against Brighton over the weekend.

%MINIFYHTML482a47fb1a44ba87707de64c4635bd9b11% %MINIFYHTML482a47fb1a44ba87707de64c4635bd9b12%

The Premier League reacted by saying it will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss "future matches," just hours after saying it would move forward with a full schedule of games and stadiums with fans, unlike most other major European leagues. .

Arsenal said the first-team team, coaching staff and members of the academy were quarantined "in accordance with government health guidelines,quot; after coming into close contact with Arteta, who received a positive test from COVID-19. Thursday night.

"This is really disappointing, but I did the test after feeling bad," Arteta said in an Arsenal statement that came minutes after the Premier League insisted that the games would continue as usual this weekend. "I will be at work as soon as I am allowed to."

Arsenal said the positive test means "it is clear that we will not be able to play some games on their currently scheduled dates."

Then Brighton announced that his match against Arsenal, scheduled for Saturday, had been suspended.

"It is absolutely essential that people's health and well-being take priority," said Brighton CEO Paul Barber. "We apologize to all fans for any inconvenience, but we trust that everyone will understand that we are all facing an unprecedented situation."

Arsenal's game at Manchester City was suspended on Wednesday as a precaution because Arsenal players came in contact with a rival team owner who announced Tuesday that he had contracted COVID-19. They met with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis after the Greek team won at Arsenal in the Europa League on February 27.

"We are in active dialogue with all relevant people to handle this situation appropriately," said Arsenal football boss Raul Sanllehi, "and we look forward to training and playing again as soon as the medical council allows it."