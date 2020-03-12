Ariana Madix explains why she is so outspoken about her skin cancer

Ariana madix It is becoming real about some of his biggest struggles, including skin cancer.

the Vanderpump Rules Star was diagnosed with stage 1 melanoma in 2018 and then underwent surgery, which she says she put on her boyfriend. Tom Sandoval in "strong caregiver mode,quot;. Now, she wants her story to encourage others to be proactive about their own health.

"I think what is so important about what happened to me is that it was early detection and noticing that there was something strange, and then being persistent at the doctor for answers, that brought me to a point where I am in a good place." Madix said Daily pop Hosts Justin Sylvester Y Carissa Culiner Thursday. "So I don't want anyone else to have to go through something worse than what I did. Early detection is key."

Ariana was able to remove the cancerous mole before it caused further damage, but was actually unable to seek treatment when she initially wanted it. Why? As a bartender in Lisa Vanderpumpfamous SUR restaurant, she did not have health insurance.

"Until I got to a point where I was financially stable, I couldn't afford health insurance for myself. You know, I would go to urgent care for something," Ariana explained. "So seeing a dermatologist for so long was out of the realm of what I could do. And when I finally got to that point, I said (I have to ask a dermatologist." And I'm so glad I did. "

For those who may be in a similar situation and hesitate to seek care, Ariana recommends looking at the Skin Cancer Foundation.

"It has mobile evidence, and it can be a great resource for information and helping people get to that detection point," Ariana said, adding that she herself learned a lot from the foundation. "Something I definitely didn't know is that (skin cancer) is the most common cancer you can get. And that anyone can get it. It's not just people in the sun. It's not just people with fair skin. It's anyone ".