apple: resumption of work at Foxconn factories in China exceeds expectations, says founder – Latest news

TAIPEI: Terry Gou, founder of Apple's main manufacturing partner Foxconn, said Thursday that the resumption of production at its factories in China had "exceeded expectations,quot; after a prolonged halt due to a coronavirus outbreak that had disrupted supply chains.

Foxconn, the world's largest manufacturer of contract electronic products, has most of its production in China, where many of its suppliers are also located, and was seriously affected by the virus-related brakes that have affected the demand and supply chains of manufacturers globally. .

The Taiwan-based company, which assembles Apple iPhones, in February suffered its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years, as the outbreak wreaked havoc on its business.

Gou told reporters in Taipei that returning to work at Foxconn factories in China had "exceeded our expectations and imaginations,quot; and that supplies to his factories there and in Vietnam had returned to normal.

However, Gou warned of weak consumer demand as a result of the coronavirus epidemic that the World Health Organization has now declared a pandemic, saying the US market was of particular concern.

"In the United States, what we are concerned about is the market. If production resumed quickly but consumers stopped spending … that would be key to the economic recovery," he said.

Foxconn's main customer Apple rescinded its March quarter sales guide, citing a slower increase in manufacturing in China after travel restrictions and an extended lunar New Year recess.

Gou said he has "concerns,quot; about the electronics supply chain in Japan and South Korea, which are dealing with their own serious outbreaks of the virus, citing rising DRAM prices and supply problems with display panels. He did not elaborate.

Foxconn, formally named Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, warned last week that revenue would drop 15% in the first quarter, but said it would recover thereafter as production returns to normal in China affected by the virus. Its shares have dropped nearly 18% this year.

