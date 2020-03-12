Antonio Brown says he proposed to Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss

Talk about 180 complete! Just a few months ago, Antonio Brown was protecting his baby mom Chelsie Kyriss and now says he proposed it to her.

AB causally made the revelation in her IG story while hugging her lady, who in December tried to leave her home after giving up white women for 2020.

%MINIFYHTMLe32ead373b2cabdf464b8380d134ba0d11% %MINIFYHTMLe32ead373b2cabdf464b8380d134ba0d12%

Well, Antonio Brown did not keep that promise for long. He and Chelsie were back in the good graces of each other not too long ago and now the couple seems to be a complete element.

It was not immediately clear if the proposal was the real deal or if the couple was just trolling, but either way, AB seems to have their family back.

Antonio Brown hit a downward spiral in the fall of 2019 when he was released from the Raiders. Shortly after that, he signed with the Patriots and was later excluded from that team also after bad press surrounding an accusation of sexual assault.

After announcing her retirement from soccer, the AB drama began surrounding her on-and-off relationship with Chelsie.

AB may have been out of a job, but he soon exercised those Twitter fingers, claiming that he would no longer date white women in 2020. His series of tweets sparked a fight between him and Chelsie.

The couple exchanged insults on social mediaOh, and things got really ugly when Chelsie had to use the police to wait while she got her things back at home after getting her out.

Later, Antonio apologized for his strange behavior and not long ago, the two reconciled and it seems they are seeing better days. Hopefully things continue like this for them.

We will keep you informed of any updates, Roomies.