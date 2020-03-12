Antonee Robinson's move from Wigan to AC Milan collapsed due to the & # 39; irregularity & # 39; heart rate | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0a07883b75f9e891cdd33869740062da11% %MINIFYHTML0a07883b75f9e891cdd33869740062da12%

Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson revealed that his move to AC Milan in January collapsed after an "irregularity,quot; in his heart rate was detected during his medical examination.

The 22-year-old traveled to Milan on the day of the cut-off date after the two clubs agreed on an initial fee of £ 6 million that could have increased to £ 10 million for the permanent transfer.

However, the agreement was canceled when the US international. UU. The doctor failed him.

Robinson has since returned to training with Wigan, but he will need a medical procedure called ablation to treat his irregular heartbeat before he can resume play. That procedure will take place at the end of this month.

One of the most frustrating periods of my life, I still feel fit and have been desperate to play! But everyone at Wigan has been so supportive, and obviously health comes before soccer. I can't wait to play with the guys again 🙌🏽 💙 https://t.co/wpKZPXoNNL – Antonee robinson (@Antonee_Jedi) March 12, 2020

"I wanted to update our fans on my current situation as several people have asked me if I am fine and why I have not played since January," said Robinson.

"During my medical examination for a possible transfer to AC Milan on the day of the due date, an irregularity in my heart rate was detected. Further testing was required to ensure that the movement could be completed and ratified, although there was insufficient time to complete this before the transfer deadline.

Robinson has won seven caps for the USA. UU.

"Since my return to Wigan, I have been training with the team while they monitor me and have undergone a period of testing and treatment. I feel absolutely fine, but obviously this is a problem that must be resolved before I can play again."

"After consulting with the club's medical staff and independent specialists, it was decided that I will need a medical procedure later this month to address the irregularity in my heart rhythm, a procedure called ablation.

"I would like to thank everyone at Wigan Athletic for their support during this period, especially the club's medical staff.

"Thanks for your support and I look forward to getting back on the field at the DW sooner rather than later."

Robinson joined Wigan for less than £ 2 million from Everton last summer and has since made 30 appearances.

If his move to Milan had gone through Robinson, it would have served as a backup for Frenchman Theo Hernández, who joined the Real Madrid team last summer.

Milan was seeking coverage after allowing Ricardo Rodríguez to join Dutch club PSV Eindhoven on loan.

After failing to get Robinson, Milan, on the other hand, withdrew Uruguayan international Diego Laxalt from a loan period with Torino to act as cover for Hernandez.