Anthony Harris at the NFL Free Agency: "I'm looking to grow with a group of guys who want to win,quot; – Up News Info

(Local Up News Info) – Anthony Harris comes from the best season of his NFL career and is a free agent for the first time in his career.

Harris was not drafted at the University of Virginia and has played five seasons for the Vikings. Safety was tied for the league's lead in interceptions last year with six and he says he values ​​winning and a strong culture while heading to free agency.

"After the season ended, I feel pretty good about how I performed," Harris said in an interview with Up News Info Local's DJ Sixsmith. "Now it's just about enjoying time with my family, exercising, keeping a clear head, enjoying the process and waiting to see how things are going." I continued to grow on the field and hope to continue doing so. I have grown up in a leadership role and being more vocal. I have earned it with my performance. I'm just looking for a good culture from top to bottom. I'm looking to keep growing with a group of guys who want to win. "

While Harris has played with many great players in Minnesota, he learned more from Vikings defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion Linval Joseph.

"Linval Joseph is a guy for the past two years who kept throwing little things at me …‘ that was a great play, it was a breakup, the next step is to turn that into an interception, "Harris said. "That was always my mindset … to pursue greatness. Each day helped remind me of that and what it would take to get to this point. I kept fighting and now here I am. "

The 28-year-old security has come a long way since he retired from Virginia in 2015.

"When I went from not recruited to working my way and where I am now, a lot of people respect me for that," Harris said. “Many of the younger boys do it to see how they can find similar success. It was an exciting race. I love the soccer game, I love everything. I love the preparation down to the details. It's been a lot of fun, so far it's been a fun ride. "