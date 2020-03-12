Anger, confusion in Europe when Trump issues travel ban due to coronavirus | Trump News

Trips to the USA USA From most of Europe they will be suspended for 30 days from Friday, President Donald Trump announced, citing the need to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump's move on Wednesday came amid mounting global panic after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the spread and severity of the disease, now considered a pandemic, was due to "alarming levels of alarm "

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML5dd4e4852392f272aa73a669954f160811% %MINIFYHTML5dd4e4852392f272aa73a669954f160812%

The ban applies to all 26 countries. Schengen area. Among the countries excluded from the ban, therefore, are those not in that area, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Cyprus.

"The restriction applies to foreigners who have been in the Schengen Area, 26 countries in Europe with open border agreements, in the past 14 days," said a White House statement. "Those who are exempt from these restrictions, such as US citizens, will be directed to a limited number of airports where controls can be carried out.

"There is a long round trip between Europe that increases risk here in the United States."

The response to the Trump movement in Europe ranged from anger to confusion.

"The European Union disapproves of the fact that the United States' decision to improve the travel ban was made unilaterally and without consultation," Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the respective presidents of the European Union. Commission and the European Council said in a joint statement.

"The European Union is cracking down on the spread of the virus.

"The coronavirus is a global crisis, it is not limited to any continent and requires cooperation rather than unilateral action."

Others had concerns about the economic impact of the travel bans.

The news hit financial markets hard, with stocks falling and oil declining, as investors were disappointed by the lack of comprehensive measures to offset a likely drop in consumption.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak played down the possibility of the United Kingdom imposing similar travel restrictions, but acknowledged that the United States' decision could have a negative effect on the British economy.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today show: "Regarding flight bans, we are always guided by science as we make our decisions here, and the advice we are receiving is that there is no evidence that interventions such as closing borders or traveling bans will have a material effect on the spread of infection. "

In the meantime, Many observers said the ban lacked clarity and could be interpreted as a political measure.

"Do not-Schengen and the UK excepted: it's not about containment, it's about sending a political message. At a time when the EU is challenged at its core, the United States is closing its borders and turning its back on allies, "Benjamin Haddad tweeted, dDirector of the Europe of the Future Initiative at the Atlantic Council.

Al Jazeera & # 39; s Laurence Lee, reporting from London, said: "The EU is absolutely furious at this, bewildered and trying to figure out what the ramifications are. Apparently, they were not consulted before Trump said this in the middle of the night, European time."

"They are trying to understand what it means. There are huge concerns about trade between the EU and the United States."

"Trump seems to be making a cynical but political comment by blaming Europe but not the United Kingdom. But it is also a problem for the United Kingdom, because European travelers who want to go to the United States will think that perhaps they should stop. In London and travel from there. "

If that happened, Lee said, it would be additional pressure on Britain's National Health Service.

There have been more than 126,000 cases of the virus worldwide since its outbreak late last year in China, and more than 68,000 people have recovered.

China is the epicenter of the crisis, with the majority of infections and deaths, followed by Italy, Iran and South Korea.