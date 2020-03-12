Angela Bassett reveals secrets about the incredible Black Panther sequel

Wakanda forever!
On Wednesday, Angela Bassett stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and gave Black Panther Fans an update of the highly anticipated sequel.
"(It's) going well. It's coming," he said to the host. Jimmy Fallon. "Incredible, absolutely."
Doing our best to get more details of the Waiting to breathe out star, who plays the matriarch Ramonda in the Wonderful Action movie Jimmy said, "You were telling me behind the scenes that they decided to change the Black Panther outfit?" As she followed the joke, Angela joked, "Jimmy, I was telling you that in confidence. Now, you didn't!"
Once the Saturday night live alum assured the audience that he was joking, Angela joked, "I don't know anything about anything. I have nothing to talk about." Jimmy replied, "We have guests on the show for these Marvel movies, and they're not allowed to speak at all. So, I'm like, Muy Okay!"
Shifting gears in an effort to avoid any spoilers, the duo discussed how Angela will celebrate her husband. Courtney B. VanceHe turns 60 this weekend.
After admitting that she is a more spontaneous planner, the 9-1-1 Star said she's going to have a hard time getting over the star-studded birthday party that the American Crime Story The actor pitched for it.
"Well he gave me a party and there were wonderful people there," she recalled. "Snoop (Dogg) It was there. I danced with him He danced with everyone, among other things. Oh, it brought love. And the joy …John Legend It surprised me. (He) came and sang "Happy Birthday,quot;.
Speaking of star-studded affairs, Angela also recalled about the meeting Lizzo for the first time at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, where superstars were nominated for Artist of the Year. While on the red carpet, the Kids in the neighborhood The star was under the impression that the "Juice,quot; singer would not be attending the event and stopped her interview halfway to introduce herself.
"So, I'm on the red carpet talking to one of those reporters and he says," Oh yeah, congratulations. Are you here. You are with Lizzo. And there it is, "Angela recalled." And I thought, "What ?! This interview is over!"
"She is a delight," Angela continued. "And a couple of hours before that, my daughter and I were singing her song in the car, you know, at top speed. She's the best."
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Watch ME! News Monday through Friday mornings at 7 a.m.