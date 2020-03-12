Angela Bassett reveals secrets about the incredible Black Panther sequel

Wakanda forever!

On Wednesday, Angela Bassett stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and gave Black Panther Fans an update of the highly anticipated sequel.

"(It's) going well. It's coming," he said to the host. Jimmy Fallon. "Incredible, absolutely."

Doing our best to get more details of the Waiting to breathe out star, who plays the matriarch Ramonda in the Wonderful Action movie Jimmy said, "You were telling me behind the scenes that they decided to change the Black Panther outfit?" As she followed the joke, Angela joked, "Jimmy, I was telling you that in confidence. Now, you didn't!"

Once the Saturday night live alum assured the audience that he was joking, Angela joked, "I don't know anything about anything. I have nothing to talk about." Jimmy replied, "We have guests on the show for these Marvel movies, and they're not allowed to speak at all. So, I'm like, Muy Okay!"