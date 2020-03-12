Andy Cohen shares that his son Ben now walks after celebrating his first birthday

Watch what happens live Host Andy Cohen has revealed that his son Benjamin is on the move. Bravolebrity announced on Instagram that Benjamin walks only a month after celebrating his first birthday.

"The little man is taking steps, and he's adorable!" Cohen wrote in the caption for his post that featured two photos of Benjamin.

In one photo, the boy was walking away from the camera, and in the second he was standing. Both images showed Benjamin wearing a jumpsuit with a banana pattern, and that caught the attention of fans.

Live! with Kelly and Ryan Host Kelly Ripa wrote in the comments, "That's bananas," while Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Star Teddi Mellencamp stated, "I need that romper."

Cohen has been documenting his life as a new father on social media for the past year. When Benjamin was born in February 2019 through a surrogate, Cohen wrote on Instagram: “WOW! This is my son Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 pounds 2 ounces! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT. It is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And without words. And eternally grateful to an incredible substitute. And I am dad. Wow."

When Ben was four months old, Cohen said We weekly that his son was already very different from him. He explained that Ben examines the room and the situation before committing himself and gives it his all, which is different from his father. Cohen says his son is "really calm,quot; and waits a bit before smiling.

When Ben celebrated his first birthday, Cohen said that a year ago he did not know what simple joy each new growth progression in his children would bring. Above all, he had no idea what "charming boy,quot; his son would become.

The 51-year-old man loves life as a single father, and admits he thinks of baby number two "all the time." Cohen's friend Sarah Jessica Parker is on board with the idea of WWHL Host having another child. She says he is a "wonderful father,quot;, and better than she thought he could be.

"It is real and it is meeting all of our best expectations," Parker said.

See what happens live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday night in Bravo.



