ANA Inspiration Among Other LPGA Events Postponed Due To Coronavirus | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML46fedd1013241035f88e78c9f91185e311% %MINIFYHTML46fedd1013241035f88e78c9f91185e312%





ANA Inspiration is the first major race to be postponed

%MINIFYHTML46fedd1013241035f88e78c9f91185e313% %MINIFYHTML46fedd1013241035f88e78c9f91185e314%

Golf's first female race of the year is one of the three events most postponed by the LPGA Tour due to fears of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML46fedd1013241035f88e78c9f91185e315% %MINIFYHTML46fedd1013241035f88e78c9f91185e316%

The ANA Inspiration in California, to be played the week before the Masters next month, has been postponed along with next week's Volvik Founders Cup and the Kia Classic, which was scheduled for the end of March.

The LPGA also confirmed that two events on the Symetra Tour, both to be played in California, have been canceled.

Jin Young Ko won at Rancho Mirage last season

Tour Commissioner Mike Whan remains hopeful that all five events can be rescheduled for later this year, with the announcement coming a few hours after the PGA Tour confirmed the ban on spectators at all events through the Open. from Texas.

The LPGA statement said: "Today, the LPGA informed its players that in an effort to minimize risks with the global COVID-19 outbreak and following the directive of the California Government regarding events, the following three events on the LPGA Tour schedule they are postponed.

Spectator ban while The Players continues TPC Sawgrass will be closed to viewers starting Friday, and the fan ban remains in effect for weeks.

"The Volvik Founders Cup in Phoenix, Arizona, which was scheduled for March 19 and 22; the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California, which was scheduled for March 26 and 29; and the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California, It was scheduled for April 2 and 5. The plan is to reschedule these events for later dates in the 2020 season.

The next two events on the Symetra Tour that were to take place in California were also postponed (the IOA Championship presented by Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Beaumont, California from March 27 to 29 and the Windsor Golf Classic in Windsor, California. , from April 2 to 4).

Get the best prices and book a round on one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

"This is a difficult situation and as we navigate through these uncertain times, we appreciate the support of everyone involved with the LPGA. I am fully committed to rescheduling these important events on our 2020 calendar, especially our first major event, the ANA inspiration." Whan said.

"Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this virus around the world. And on a personal level, it pains me to see the impact of this health crisis on our athletes, our sponsors and our fans. That said, I know how to keep our LPGA family safe. , and all who follow us safely, must be my main priority.

"We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation with our global health partners and are planning different scenarios for future LPGA events should they become necessary."