Amazon is giving paid sick leave to all employees diagnosed with coronavirus

The company announced today that Amazon will either give all employees diagnosed with the new coronavirus or quarantine up to two weeks' pay. That includes the company's part-time warehouse workers, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move follows Amazon's decision to pay hourly workers who support its campuses, even if they are asked not to come to work due to the coronavirus until the end of March, which the company announced last Friday.

Amazon also said it will establish a relief fund to help its contractors and workers affected by the coronavirus. Company independent delivery service partners, Amazon Flex delivery drivers, and other seasonal employees who may experience financial difficulties as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak can apply for grants "approximately equal to up to two weeks pay,quot; if they are diagnosed with the new coronavirus. or quarantine. Amazon's initial contribution to the fund, called the Amazon Relief Fund, will be $ 25 million.

Amazon's initial contribution to the relief fund will be $ 25 million.

%MINIFYHTML0686cbeda34f1592d827e58caf16e46b11% %MINIFYHTML0686cbeda34f1592d827e58caf16e46b12%

Last week, Amazon said it was "actively supporting individual employees and contractors on a case-by-case basis,quot; if they were affected by the coronavirus, but it was unclear whether the company had planned to provide financial support of any kind.

Instacart, DoorDash, Uber and Lyft have also implemented new policies to grant their workers up to two weeks of sick pay if they are diagnosed or quarantined due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Postmates is launching a fund that delivery workers can use to pay for medical expenses related to COVID-19.

Amazon also says that employees and contractors experiencing financial difficulties due to other "qualifying events,quot; such as natural disasters or federally declared emergencies can apply for grants from the Amazon Relief Fund ranging from $ 400 to $ 5,000 per person.