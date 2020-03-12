Amazon: Amazon increases restrictions on sellers of hand sanitizers and masks – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLae88b6c3443390c8b2edea9fc60c541411% %MINIFYHTMLae88b6c3443390c8b2edea9fc60c541412%

San Francisco: In an attempt to curb the opportunistic marketing of high-priced face masks and hand sanitizers in light of the growing demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has begun to impose more restrictions on sellers of these products on its platform. third-party market.

In a note to some sellers of products like face masks and hand sanitizers, Amazon said Wednesday that it was "not accepting requests to sell these products at this time."

"You are receiving this message because you are currently selling, or have previously sold, products such as disposable masks, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes / sprays, isopropyl alcohol, or related products," the message read, according to a report published in The Verge. who reviewed the note.



"We have implemented stricter requirements to sell these products in our store and as a result their offers have been removed. We are not accepting requests to sell these products at this time," the message added.



Sellers with remaining inventory will be eligible for reimbursement of return or disposal fees subject to compliance with certain conditions, according to the report.

However, the criteria for allowing the sale of these products are unclear.

EBay has banned all listings for N95 and N100 face masks, hand sanitizers, and alcohol wipes, according to a report on TechCrunch.

