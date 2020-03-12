Almost all Los Angeles City Council meetings are canceled as coronavirus cases grow – Up News Info Los Angeles

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles City Council announced that it canceled all of its committee meetings for the rest of March in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez also reported that the number of full council meetings will be reduced to just three, which would take place every Tuesday.

There will be no regular meetings on Wednesdays and Fridays. All the presentations of the city council were canceled.

Furthermore, the number of city staff allowed on the council floor during meetings would also be limited.

"If you have not already done so, I ask that you consider rescheduling any large-scale event in your district and reduce attendance of field staff to any large-scale event or meeting," Martinez wrote in a statement. "For our purposes, we have the people business to carry out and we are trying to do it while minimizing risk and exposure for everyone."

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease, caused by the coronavirus, is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and primarily through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.