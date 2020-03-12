Algerian women adopt a spirit of resistance and revolution | Woman

A year ago, the Algerian newspaper El Watan published a message delivered by one of the country's best-known revolutionary figures, Djamila Bouhired: "It is up to all of you to draw your future and shape your dreams. Do not let them ruin your noble fights. Don't let them steal your triumph. "

The now 84-year-old heroine of the Algerian war of independence was speaking to protesters participating in the continuing anti-government "hirak,quot; movement, but her words were specifically directed at young people.

Those words were echoed last month by actress Lyna Khoudri, who cited Bouhired when she won the Cesar Award for Best Newcomer at the Cannes Film Festival. The 27-year-old was recognized for playing the title role in Mounia Meddour's movie Papicha, which takes place during the Algerian civil war.

Lyna Khoudri received a Cesar award for her role in the movie, Papich, on February 28, 2020 (Reuters)

For Nahla Naili, a close relative of Bouhired, this shows that the spirit of the country's revolutionary women, whom she said were the backbone of the liberation movement, is still alive today.

"I am extremely proud of how (his) combat has been recognized in the younger generation," she told Al Jazeera. "But with that said, I would also like to present and acknowledge the battles being waged by other extraordinary (Algerian) women, who have remained anonymous."

Naili, 33, grew up in Algiers before moving to Paris to complete a doctoral thesis in art science. Having grown up surrounded by prominent female figures such as her own grandmother, Fatiha Bouhired, a rebel during the Battle of Algiers and the aunt of freedom fighter Djamila Bouhired, Naili has always had an eternal passion for her country.

She also serves as general secretary of the Save the Casbah Association in Algiers. The initiative focuses on the preservation of the UNESCO-listed "Casbah,quot; neighborhood, where the 1966 Academy Award-winning film The Battle of Algiers was filmed. The group will present an exhibition during the summer to show the works of Algerian artists.

Nahla Naili attending the 2019 Arab World Heritage Young Professionals Forum (UNESCO)

"Art contributes to saving the collective memory of (Algerian) culture," said Naili.

"Our generation wants to rehabilitate our culture, simply because it is attracted to the truth … and the film also plays an important role. For example, when we see films like Papicha win prestigious awards, it evokes a (feeling of) optimism, that our stories they are being heard all over the world. "

& # 39; The black decade & # 39;

Although the film has been banned in Algeria, Papicha covers a crucial moment in history. It takes place during the civil war of the 1990s that erupted almost three decades after a revolution brought about the end of French colonialism.

The civil conflict began in 1992 after the Algerian army staged a coup to prevent the Islamic Salvation Front (FIS) from winning the second round of what would have been the first democratic elections. Violence became widespread when various armed rebel groups waged a war against the government. They often issued death threats to women for reasons such as refusal to comply with strict dress codes or work in professional careers.

Often referred to as the "Black Decade," the civil war era still haunts Algerians today. Some 200,000 civilians were killed, thousands of them women.

Three of them were Karima Belhadj, 21, killed by members of an armed group in April 1993 while on her way home from work; Katia Bengana, 17, whose life was cut short after he was shot on the way to school in February 1994; He had previously refused to wear a hijab; and Nabila Djahnine, 30, a prominent feminist, who was killed in a shootout during a 1995 protest march in the city of Tizi Ouzou, where she studied, earned a degree, and started her career.

But the threat of violence and oppression pushed many women of the time to fight, Naili said.

"During the Black Decade, my mother participated in the resistance with a group of other women, because they had been convinced to continue the legacy of our fighters for the freedom of the revolution."

Women protesting in Algiers on December 27, 1990 (File: AFP)

Saliha Heddaji, 42, remembers those years as a nightmare. "I was a student back then. I remember people started threatening girls who would go to class without wearing a hijab," she said.

"And one day I came home, I heard screaming from all over the building. I went upstairs and found my apartment door open, and I saw my mother on the floor crying. They had told me that my older brother, who was my whole life – He had been shot to death at the age of 23, while helping my uncle in our family store. "

Who killed him is unknown. Heddaji, the second in her family, regularly visited the police station to verify her brother's case, but said she was never given any information. The family believes The armed groups were responsible for his death.

"I had my final exams just three days later (they killed him)," said Heddaji. "I don't know how I did it, but I still went and passed all my exams, because education has always been very important to me. I finished in the top five in my class, and that was my first year in pharmacy school."

Fighting for female literacy

Rabea Kerzabi, who used to work under Algeria's minister of national solidarity and family in the 1990s, struggled to promote women's education and literacy throughout her career.

"In the 1990s, I co-founded & # 39; IQRAA & # 39; (the Algerian Literacy Association). I have always believed that literacy is a fundamental foundation of women's rights … We open classes for women everywhere the country,quot;. Kerzabi said.

According to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, less than half of the female population over the age of 15 knew how to read and write during that time. By 2015, that number had grown to more than 70 percent of women.

Rabea Kerzabi during her days working in government in 1996 (Photo courtesy of Rabea Kerzabi)

The daughter of the revolutionary figure Mohamed Kerzabi, Rabea was inspired to follow in her father's footsteps.

"He told me about his life, how he had been tortured by the French, how he was electrocuted to speak out against his fellow (freedom fighters)," said Kerzabi. "All of his stories surprised me. But it made me realize that there was still a lot to do."

"Algerian women especially deserve a lot of credit. We have inherited everything we have learned from the mujahideen (an anti-colonial term for & # 39; female freedom fighters & # 39;) who saved our traditions. Thanks to them we are where we are today, she added.

"Women are the future. (The Algerian scholar) Ibn Badis once said that if you educate a girl, you educate a nation. But if you educate a boy, you only educate one person … It is she who preserves our values that is who preserves an entire society. "

The battle continues

Last year, an unprecedented wave of protests swept through Algeria, forcing then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign. Since then, protesters have kept their calls for a complete overhaul of the country's political system, meeting in various cities every week. Women have played an important role at all times.

Heddaji, who moved to the United States to pursue her career as a pharmacist in the years following the Black Decade, notes a change in attitudes toward women.

"The hirak allows everyone to express their own thoughts, especially women, who were mostly victims of the civil war. I feel that things have changed since then, and women are being treated with more respect."

Protesters in Algiers during a protest against the ruling elite in November 2019 (File: Reuters)

Freedom fighter Djamila Bouhired was also seen marching alongside protesters, which Naili believes is symbolic: "The dream these revolutionaries once had (for Algeria) was not really achieved as they expected. It is almost like a broken promise."

Amel Boubekeur, a visiting member of the Middle East and North Africa program at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the hirak has shaped a new era for women.

"It has allowed those who have been excluded from the official revolutionary narratives to create their own revolutionary lineages, and the mujahideen have played an important role here," he told Al Jazeera.

But for Naili, the battle is far from over.

"Go on," he said. "Think of the women who continue to struggle on a daily basis, those we don't know. Those who didn't get a chance to study, but still made sure their children received an education. Teachers in small villages, or even on female buses. drivers, everyone deserves recognition. "