Alexandra Grant opens up about her Keanu Reeves romance and people freaking out – "Every person I knew called me,quot;

Alexandra Grant is dating Keanu Reeves and the two seem very happy together! Also, when it was first revealed that they are romantically involved, it seems like everyone was going crazy, including their loved ones!

After seeing them in public for the first time, many of her fans on social media were shocked, but it turns out that even those in Alexandra's inner circle came forward and called her to ask about it.

As you may recall, the couple simply appeared at a red carpet event holding hands and definitely captured all the attention at the time.

Alexandra talked about how the people in her life tried to get all the information about their relationship as soon as it became clear that they were dating.

During her interview with British Vogue, the artist said: ‘I think every person I knew called me the first week of November (2019), and that's fascinating. But the question I have been asking in all of this is: "What is the opportunity for good?"

The couple made their debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented by the Gucci event and they looked so happy to be there together, Alexandra was even photographed lovingly looking at her fellow actor on the red carpet.

Keanu and Alexandra together run a publishing house, they also called X Artists & # 39; Books Books and they have actually been good friends for decades.

Plus, they've also been dating "for years," according to her close friend Jennifer Tilly.

The actress previously told Page Six that: "I remember a couple of years ago, or about a year and a half ago, she said," Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend, "and I said," Wait. What? What? What? I'm amazed how in the last 5 months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everyone goes crazy, like, 'She's his new girlfriend', because she had been to many events with him. & # 39;



