African leaders seek to clear the way for Libyan dialogue | News

Three African heads of state, the head of the African Union and a UN envoy met Thursday in Republic of Congo in the latest attempt to negotiate talks on the Libyan crisis.

The meeting is the second in Congo since a summit in Berlin in January where world leaders agreed to stop foreign interference in Libya and impose an arms embargo.

The UN-recognized Tripoli government is battling renegade Eastern commander Khalifa Haftar in the latest factional fighting since the fall of the 2011 dictator. Muammar Gaddafi.

International efforts to end the conflict have stumbled and Libya's African neighbors have been seeking a broader role in solving the crisis in the North African nation.

Unequivocal message

In the conversations in the town of Oyo, Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso called for an "unequivocal message,quot; to prepare a conference on national reconciliation for Libya.

Nguesso was joined by the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, the Chadian leader Idriss Deby Itno, the head of the AU commission Moussa Faki Mahamat and the Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad.

The Algerian government has said it would be ready to organize a comprehensive dialogue between the Libyan parties and joined with other African nations to urge an end to foreign interference in Libya.

"It is time to unite the Libyan people so that they can be reconciled," said Djerad.

The meeting in Oyo comes as a result of the resignation of the UN special representative in Libya, Ghassane Salame, whose efforts towards a deal were praised by African leaders.

His resignation came after months of work to achieve a ceasefire since Haftar launched an offensive in April to seize the capital Tripoli.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj on Thursday, a German government spokesperson said in a statement, urging him to move quickly towards signing a ceasefire.

The phone call came days after Haftar visited Merkel to chat in Berlin.

"They discussed the current political and military situation," the statement said.

"The chancellor stressed, as she did on Tuesday in her conversation with renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, the importance of signing the ceasefire that the representatives of the parties to the conflict recently agreed in Geneva."

The unity government in Tripoli has the support of Turkey, while Haftar has the backing of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and the permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia.