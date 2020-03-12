Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, test positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML9bc505af9f59c2e757f3e805eb365a5411% %MINIFYHTML9bc505af9f59c2e757f3e805eb365a5412%

Good start for warm Thursday with chances of rainWe could reach 85 degrees on Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. 2 hours ago

Texas AG Ken Paxton Launches Website to Help Volunteer Security Teams Protect Places of WorshipThe website details Texans' constitutional rights, the necessary laws and licenses related to carrying firearms, and training resources for security volunteers in places of worship. 2 hours ago

Attendance will be limited at Dickies Arena for the AAC basketball tournamentWith cancellations and announcements like this, Up News Info 11 looks at the domino effect. 2 hours ago

Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, test positive for COVID-19Hanks says they both started to feel tired, like they had colds and some body aches, chills, and fever. 2 hours ago

Mavs owner Mark Cuban reacts to NBA suspension season after Utah jazz player preliminarily positive for COVID-19A source tells the AP Utah Jazz center that Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 hours ago

Wednesday night Brief newsThis is what made the news on Wednesday, March 11. 6 hours ago

Dallas ISD Shares Coronavirus Action PlanIncludes the possibility of having to close schools. 6 hours ago

Episcopal rector in Fort Worth has first case of alleged & # 39; alleged positive & # 39; in Tarrant County from COVID-19Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth, Rev. Dr. Robert Pace, has the first "suspected,quot; positive case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County. 6 hours ago

TCU Extends Spring Break and Will Resume Online Classes Due to Coronavirus in Fort WorthThere are no COVID-19 cases on the TCU campus, but there is one confirmed case nearby. 6 hours ago

The Annual Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled due to concerns of COVID-19After a review of the event by county and city health officials, the Dallas City Convention and Event Services canceled special event permits for the St. Patrick's Day Parade and party in the street. 6 hours ago

Dallas ISD Food Fest serves many delicious options for studentsThe cafeteria food is coming back tasty and all the students are here for it. The Dallas ISD Children's Food and Nutrition Service (FCNS) annual Food Festival has once again given children the opportunity to decide what to include on their school lunch menus. 6 hours ago

Coronavirus marks the original schedule for the opening series between rangers and sailorsWashington Gov. Jay Inslee's decision to ban gatherings of more than 250 people in most of the Seattle metropolitan area as the state prepares for potentially tens of thousands of more coronavirus cases is affecting North Texas baseball . 7 hours ago

The US SheBelieves Soccer Cup sold out. UU. As planned in FriscoConcerns about the coronavirus are leading to event cancellations from left to right, but at Toyota Stadium the SheBelieves Cup final is still going on as scheduled. 7 hours ago

North Texas woman discovers her work-from-home job is a possible illegal forwarding operationIt started as the perfect work-from-home job. But when things didn't add up, a Fort Worth woman named The Ones For Justice. 8 hours ago

Welcome back to the 80s (degrees that is)Temperatures started in the 1960s, but warmed to 84 in the afternoon. 8 hours ago

WOW: Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett gives 500 North Texas children and families a fun lesson about the weatherCheck out this week's edition of Weather on Wheels! 8 hours ago

The rest of the Houston cattle show and rodeo canceled as a precaution against coronavirus"Heartbreaking as it is, we are making this decision in the best interest of those who love our event," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. 8 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys WR Ventell Bryant arrested on DUI charges in FloridaDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant was arrested in Florida for allegedly driving under the influence. Katie Johnston reports. 12 hours ago

Wild Wednesday: Three-banded ArmadilloWild Wednesday: Three-banded Armadillo 12 hours ago

Coronavirus test closes entire Alvarado school districtAlvarado Independent School District officials canceled all classes Wednesday after learning that an adult in the "community,quot; is quarantining himself after being exposed to the coronavirus. 13 hours ago

Prepare for the rain in North TexasA mixture of clouds and sun. High 86F. Winds from the SW at 10 to 15 mph. The rain is on the horizon. 13 hours ago

Globe Life Field Coming TogetherFans get more and more excited as workers put the finishing touches on the new stadium. Hurrah! 13 hours ago