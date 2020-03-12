Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan take off to shoot Laal Singh Chadha

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan delivered one of the greatest successes of Indian cinema with the 3 idiots of Rajkumar Hirani. They also starred in the suspense thriller Talaash, which was able to garner critical acclaim. Now the duo is set to return to the big screen this year with Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha is a new official version of Tam Hanks' protagonist Forrest Gump. The main stars of the film gathered at the Mumbai airport before taking off to continue filming for the film, which will be released on December 25, 2020.

Aamir was seen wearing a black polo shirt with saffron pants and a blue cap. Kareena looked ravishing in ethnic clothing while wearing beige kurta with a saffron dupatta.

