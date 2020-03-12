A slight chance of rain in the afternoon today with snow likely on Friday

Denver could have another brief winter flurry with cool temperatures and a slight chance of rain on Thursday and a better chance of snow on Friday, forecasters said.

After 2 p.m., there is a 20% chance of rain in the Denver area, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

It is expected to be partly sunny with a high temperature of approximately 50 degrees at 11 a.m. Temperatures should start to drop to about 40 degrees. Strong northeast winds will be up to 28 mph, the NWS said.

Is winter missing? Here are some details on a brief return to cooler temperatures and winter precipitation. #COwx pic.twitter.com/iH98nuFJxX – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 12, 2020

Early Friday morning, there is a slight chance of freezing drizzle after 3 a.m. The low temperature will be approximately 31 degrees.

Drizzle, snow, and freezing drizzle could fall before 1 p.m. And then a mix of rain and snow is expected between 1-3 p.m., with more snow after 3 p.m., the weather service said. Friday's high temperature is forecast to be just 39 degrees. Wind gusts can be as high as 28 mph. The probability of precipitation is 90%, the NWS said.

Little or no snow accumulation is expected. The snow will disappear at night when temperatures drop to about 29 degrees, forecasters said. Less than half an inch of snow is expected at night.

The weekend will be mostly sunny with high temperatures of 56 degrees on Saturday and 60 on Sunday, the NWS said.

The next snow opportunity is Tuesday, the weather service said.